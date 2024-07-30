USS Hyman G. Rickover holds change-of-command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Matthew Beach turned over command of the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) to Cmdr. Thomas “Woody” Williams in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, August 2, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Jason Grizzle, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presided over the ceremony and praised Beach and crew stating, “Matt transformed his crew from a pre-commissioning unit to a frontline submarine, directly supporting fleet operations shortly after the commissioning of Hyman G. Rickover.”



“Rickover’s name will forever be honored throughout the service of this warship, and Commander Beach’s endeavors will forever be etched along with the history of this submarine,” Grizzle said.



“I trust Cmdr. Williams will continue Admiral Rickover’s legacy,” Grizzle added. “Commander Williams, you have inherited a fine warship and a superb crew – welcome to the team.”



Beach, a Springfield, Ohio native and 2002 graduate of Wright State University, took command of Rickover in August 2021, a pre-commissioning unit (PCU) at the time, and through the commissioning process to serve as the boat’s first ‘USS’ Hyman G. Rickover commanding officer.



"It’s an honor for any submariner to serve as commanding officer,” Beach said. “But to take this boat and crew from a pre-commissioning unit, to commissioning, and out to sea – defending our nation’s interests – has been the highlight of my career.”



Beach praised the crew for getting Rickover to an operational status, stating he is “forever blessed to have gotten to know each and every one of you, and I only see future success for this crew.”



“I trust this crew is in a good hands with Cmdr. Williams,” Beach added.



Beach will remain in Groton for his next tour to serve as Deputy for Training at SUBRON 12. His previous submarine tours include USS Philadelphia (SSN 690), USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) and USS Hawaii (SSN 776).



Williams briefly spoke during the ceremony, praising Beach for “leading this amazing crew to where they are today.”



Williams, a Charlotte, North Carolina native and 2006 graduate of Duke University, previously served aboard the submarines USS Topeka (SSN 754), USS Tucson (SSN 770), and USS Connecticut (SSN 22).



“I look forward to carrying forward their good work,” Williams said.



Vice Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by the ship’s sponsor Darleen Greenert and her husband, former Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Jonathon Greenert (Ret.).



Rickover, commissioned in October 2023, is the second submarine to commemorate Adm. Hyman G. Rickover - often referred to as the father of the nuclear Navy. The first Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 709), commissioned in Groton on July 21, 1984, and deployed 12 times until its decommissioning in December 2007. The submarine, currently assigned to Submarine Squadron 4, has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.

