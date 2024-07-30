“A Marine’s Marine”: Commandant Gen. Alfred Gray Laid to Rest at ANC

Photo By Elizabeth Fraser | Marines from the Marine Band, “The President’s Own”, and the Marine Barracks,...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Fraser | Marines from the Marine Band, “The President’s Own”, and the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps retired Gen. Alfred Gray, Jr. in Section 35 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024. Gray enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served as a radio operator with the Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon in Korea. He deployed eight times over his 41-year career, including leading the first independent ground operations by a Marine unit in Vietnam. During these deployments, Gray pioneered modern signals intelligence collection methods and was a lifelong advocate of such techniques, leading to the establishment of two units that formed the center of what is now the Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion. As Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gray championed academics and professional education, and implemented a required reading of at least two books each year for Marines of all ranks (chosen from a list he hand-selected). Gray received many awards during his career, including the Silver Star, Legion of Merit (w/ V device and 1 gold star), Bronze Star (w/ V device and 3 gold stars), and a Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of Defense, Navy (w/ 1 gold star), Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Gray was interred with his wife, Janie Ann Gray. As Gray and his wife had no surviving family, U.S. Marine Corps retired Lt. Gen. George Flynn received the U.S. flag from Gray’s funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Marine Corps bade farewell to one of its esteemed leaders when Gen. Alfred Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on July 29, 2024. Cannons roared, Harrier jump jets flew a missing-man formation and a Marine Corps firing team fired three volleys during the funeral service in Section 35.



Gray, who served in Korea, Vietnam and Beirut, presided over the 1990-1991 Persian Gulf War as commandant. During his long military career, he also held top positions in the special operations and intelligence field, including as chief of the Defense Special Projects Group’s Intelligence and Operations Division in Washington, D.C. While there, he met his wife, Jan Gross, in 1968. Although she passed away before Gray, they were buried together in a dual funeral service.



More than 200 people attended the service. Many wore Marine Corps dress uniforms with stars gleaming on their shoulders, including the 39th Marine Corps Commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith. Others wore Marine Corps pins or symbols of rank on their suit lapels.



Chaplain (Rear Adm.) Carey Cash told attendees that approximately 20,000 Marines are buried at ANC. “That’s almost a division,” he said. “General Gray would feel right at home.” Cash referred to Gray as a ‘Marine’s Marine.’ “He and Jan embodied the Marine family,” he added, concluding that, “General and Mrs. Gray take their rightful place with their Marines, on these hallowed grounds.”



Before the U.S. Army’s Presidential Salute Battery commenced firing the 19-gun salute for Gray, Chaplain Cash explained that this honor is reserved for general or flag officers. “Cannon fire calls to mind the heroism and sacrifice of Marines and sailors of every generation who ran to the sound of gunfire, sailed into harm’s way and defended their mission,” he said.

After the Marine Corps Color Guard folded the American flag over Gray’s casket, Gen. Smith presented it to Gray’s longtime friend and associate, retired Lt. Gen. George Flynn.



Following the service, many current and former Marines reflected on the man they held in such high respect. Retired Maj. Gen. James Livingston, who earned the Medal of Honor in Vietnam, recalled being with Gray during the fall of Saigon in April of 1975. “We were on the last three helicopters coming out of Saigon,” said Livingston. “When they landed to get us, I told him to get aboard the helicopter and he says, ‘I’m gonna be the last guy out of Saigon.’” Livingston laughed at the memory. Gray was not the last American out of Saigon, but he was ready to be.



Retired Gunnery Sgt. Jeff Labrador served as a corporal under Gray in Beirut in 1983. “He was the most fair man that I ever served with,” Labrador said. “I say ‘man’ because he was down-to-earth, so humble, and he didn’t care about rank.” Gray and Labrador often attended Beirut reunions at ANC.

Retired Master Sgt. William J. Dixon enlisted in the Marine Corps during Gray’s tenure as commandant. “He would dismiss his staff because he wanted to be with the troops,” Dixon said, “and he would promote Marines on the spot.” Dixon also explained Gray’s unique way of checking on his Marines. “He had a way of tapping you on the chest and giving you a Marine Corps ‘Oorah!’”



Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps deputy commandant for information, credited Gray for his work in the special operations and intelligence field. “He was the father of MARSOC [U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command] operations,” Glavy noted, “and the things we do today are things that Gen. Gray started back then.” Reflecting on Gray’s career, Glavy simply called him, “the ultimate Marine and the ultimate man.”