35 FW hosts Junior English tour

Grade students from Towada, Oirase, and Misawa City visited Misawa Air Base, Japan, for a four-day annual English camp organized by the Misawa City Board of Education. The camp allowed students to improve their English and communication skills during the summer break.



The students interacted with Airmen and Sailors from Team Misawa, including the 35th Security Forces Squadron, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Naval Air Facility headquarters, Misawa Inn, Commissary, and American Forces Network.



“We divided the students into three groups and rotated them several times while they learned about each capability,” said Master Sgt. David Carbajal, AFN-Misawa station manager. “I loved seeing how interested the middle schoolers were. It was inspiring to witness their eagerness to learn and active participation, demonstrating a strong desire to explore new ideas and expand their knowledge.



“We hope this gave them a ‘peek behind the curtain.’ They saw how we produce eight hours of radio per day, our television studio where we used to produce a live TV broadcast every night, and how we can produce a live radio show from anywhere with our remote radio kit.”



The students also explored the 35th LRS warehouse, which stores military equipment. They were briefed on items ranging from training vests weighing about 30 pounds to protective gear used to defend against chemical agents, and they even got the chance to try on items and experience how they fit.



“Based on what I learned during this tour, I want to challenge myself to continue using my English skills,” said a Misawa middle school student. “It was fun to speak English with the different members.”



Students also practiced their English by ordering lunch from the base food court, getting the opportunity to experience American food such as pizza, tacos, and sandwiches.



“Speaking entirely in English was a very valuable experience,” said Komaru Sakito, a Misawa middle school student. “Even when I couldn’t speak perfectly while ordering food, I managed to communicate with just individual words. I want to continue improving my English skills.”



Tours such as Junior English provide young participants with the invaluable opportunity to practice their English language skills in real-world settings, enhancing their confidence and proficiency.



They symbolize the enduring partnership and strategic alliance between the U.S. and Japan, serving as a vital hub for military cooperation and community engagement, ensuring a future of continued collaboration and shared success.

