Red River Brothers in Arms

PORT HUENEME, Calif (NNS) Lt. Casanova “Nova” Love and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jules Gringas, are both assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), and both hail from Alexandria-Pineville, Louisiana.



The cities of Alexandria and Pineville are separated by the Red River in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, with Pineville accounting for the metropolitan statistical area of the larger, Alexandria.



“I read about L-T in the local paper,” said Gringas. “When I got to Naval Base Ventura County, I said I need to meet the SECO (Security Officer), he’s from my hometown.”



Love remembers that meeting well.



“We call this a ‘small-Navy’ moment,” said Love. “Everyone has them during their time in service, but it feels best when it’s a hometown connection.”



The phrase "brothers in arms" was popularized during WWII but has been used since the 1480s to describe fellow soldiers or knights fighting together in battle.



“We ‘ain’t’ the only ones, there’s lots of service members from Alexandria-Pineville,” said Love. “Our great community prides itself on supporting the armed forces.”



Gringas agreed and stated that being assigned to a command with a member from his hometown provides a sense of comradery.



“We’re 1800 miles from Alexandria-Pineville,” said Gringas. “But knowing that my SECO shares similar experiences is like finding someone who speaks your language.”



What do these Sailors miss about their hometown?



“Shipley Do-Nuts,” they said.



Love was a basketball player at Peabody Magnet High School, and Gringas was in the band at Pineville High School.



“I’ll always be that kid from Acadian Village,” said Love. “The only thing that’s changed is the Navy gave me an amazing opportunity to serve and experience the world.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.

