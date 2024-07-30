240731-N-JC343-1024 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 31, 2024) Lt. Casanova "Nova" Love, security officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), left, meets with Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jules Gringas, assigned to NBVC, both Sailors are natives of Alexandria-Pineville, Louisiana. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

Red River Brothers in Arms