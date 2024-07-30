Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River Brothers in Arms [Image 1 of 3]

    Red River Brothers in Arms

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240731-N-JC343-1024 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 31, 2024) Lt. Casanova "Nova" Love, security officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), left, meets with Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jules Gringas, assigned to NBVC, both Sailors are natives of Alexandria-Pineville, Louisiana. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8562617
    VIRIN: 240731-N-JC343-1024
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Master-at-arms
    Brothers in Arms
    NR-NPASE-W
    Alexandria-Pineville

