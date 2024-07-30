A journey of dedication and service

Photo By Joshua Rojas | Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel on 17 July 2024 just days before she...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Rojas | Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel on 17 July 2024 just days before she retires as an Army civilian professional working in the religious support office at installation management command-Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, GERMANY - Dr. Grace Yeuell, the recently retired Religious Education Program Director for Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Europe, has left a mark on the lives of soldiers and their families.



Her career, which spans decades and various roles, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to service, faith, and education.



Dr. Yeuell's path to IMCOM-Europe was unconventional yet deeply rooted in a commitment to service.



With an undergraduate degree in drama, she initially worked as a professional stage manager.



However, her heritage as the daughter of a fifth-generation minister always hinted at a different calling. In her mid-20s, she answered this call by returning to seminary and eventually serving as a Director of Christian Education in various churches.



She later pursued doctoral studies, which led her to a faculty position at Presbyterian College in South Carolina. There, she earned tenure and chaired the Department of Religion and Philosophy.



“I just remember a moment while I was at Presbyterian College that sparked my transition. A student came into my class asking for extra credit, and at that exact moment, the battle of Fallujah had begun. I found myself reflecting on the dangers faced by young soldiers during the war and how my students were complaining about extra credit while soldiers were risking their lives,” said Yeuell. "It felt like a profound call to action.”



This realization led her to join the Army Chaplain Corps as a civilian, marking the beginning of her remarkable journey with the military.



Dr. Yeuell began her service in Europe in 2008 at the United States Army Garrison Italy, during a time of intense deployment cycles.



Her innovative approach and dedication quickly became evident. In response to reintegration challenges faced by returning soldiers, she developed the "Family Building Assembly Required" program.



This initiative provided structured family activities and facilitated meaningful family interactions, addressing the reintegration difficulties soldiers and their families experienced.



“There was such an urgent need for helping the soldiers reintegrate when they got back from their deployments. It drove me to continue helping them,” said Yeuell.



The program's success highlighted her ability to create impactful solutions to complex problems.



In 2012, Dr. Yeuell transitioned to IMCOM-Europe headquarters, where she faced a significant challenge: the decision to eliminate Directors of Religious Education (DREs) across European garrisons.



Recognizing the critical role DREs played, she embarked on a six-year effort to reinstate these positions.



Through persistent advocacy and collaboration with regional and garrison leaders, she successfully reinstated DRE positions, ensuring that each garrison had the necessary support to provide vital religious education and support services.



Dr. Yeuell's legacy is not only measured by the programs she developed or the positions she reinstated but also by the lives she touched.



Her work has consistently aimed to enhance the readiness and resilience of soldiers and their families.



She firmly believes that participation in religious and spiritual activities contributes significantly to overall well-being and military readiness.



Her commitment to service is deeply personal, influenced by her grandfather, Lt. Yeuell, an Army chaplain in World War I.



This family legacy of service has been a guiding force in her career, inspiring her to continue the work of supporting those who serve.



As Dr. Yeuell retires, she leaves behind a legacy of dedication, compassion, and innovative solutions.



“It’s all been worth it, the highs and the lows because caring for soldiers and their families is always worth it,” said Yeuell as she reflected on her profound sense of calling and an unwavering belief in the importance of her work.



Reflecting on her journey, she hopes to have made her grandfather proud and to have contributed positively to the lives of many within the military community.



Dr. Grace Yeuell's story is one of passion, dedication, and an unyielding commitment to serving others.



Her impact on IMCOM-Europe and the broader military community will be felt for years to come, a testament to her career and the legacy of service she has upheld.