Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel on 17 July 2024 just days before she retires as an Army civilian professional working in the religious support office at installation management command-Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany.
This work, Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel, by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A journey of dedication and service
