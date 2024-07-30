Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel

    Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Joshua Rojas 

    Army Support Activity - Black Sea

    Dr. Grace Yeuel Stands in the Clay Kaserne Chapel on 17 July 2024 just days before she retires as an Army civilian professional working in the religious support office at installation management command-Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A journey of dedication and service

