USMEPCOM Western Sector Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Advisor During Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Goins accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of USMEPCOM Western Sector, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Rendon.



U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, Western Sector commander, spoke on the importance of the role of the senior enlisted advisor and Rendon’s influence as one as he officiated the ceremony.



“The command sergeant major is the senior noncommissioned officer in a unit who advises the commander on all issues related to the enlisted ranks,” said Carmichael. “Commanders employ their command sergeant majors throughout an area of operations to extend command influence, assess morale of the force and assist during critical events. Roger is a servant leader. While often stoic on the outside he genuinely cares for each and every person on the Westside Warrior team. Issues that come to Roger are not solved in weeks or days, they are elevated and often solved in hours or minutes.”



Rendon reflected on what USMEPCOM meant to him as the Western Sector SEA as he addressed his family, friends and attendees.

“When you get down to it – USMEPCOM is about the one thing we need more of … it’s that one person, that one dreamer, that one applicant who will raise their right hang and say put me in I’ll do it,” said Rendon, “It’s been a great time.”



Goins shared his hopes for the upcoming years as he steps into his new role, bringing with him more than 20 years of military service.



“I am truly honored and humbled to be the next Western Sector senior enlisted advisor.” said Goins. “I realize this position carries immense responsibility and I look forward to serving the servicemembers and civilians of this amazing organization. As the gateway to the next generation of military leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that each applicant, that one percent of our population who makes the commitment to serve, receives the best service possible,” said Goins.