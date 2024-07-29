National Back to School Month: Tuition Assistance 101 and how to apply

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | The District of Columbia National Guard’s State Tuition Assistance Program (DCTA)...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | The District of Columbia National Guard’s State Tuition Assistance Program (DCTA) offers Guardsmen tuition assistance to any accredited educational degree program anywhere in the United States offering up to $12,500 per fiscal year. To qualify for DCNG TA you must be a current member of the D.C. National Guard and have at least one year of service remaining at the completion of your degree requirement. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Supervisory and professional occupations often require postsecondary higher education, providing larger salaries and more financial security. The District of Columbia National Guard’s State Tuition Assistance Program (DCTA) offers Guardsmen tuition assistance to any accredited educational degree program anywhere in the United States offering up to $12,500 per fiscal year.



"I think it's a really great opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to pursue education at all levels," said Maj. Megan Jackson, Education Service Officer, D.C. National Guard. "We are one of the few states and territories that will cover a doctorate level degree; it's an opportunity for all members, regardless of rank, or how long they've been in service to pursue higher education."



DCTA differs from tuition reimbursement because the program assists Guardsmen before a course has been taken or completed. Understanding the tuition assistance process is a step the Education Office takes seriously.



"It's not a reimbursement program," Maj. Jackson said. "I think that's kind of where people get confused; you have to be enrolled in the school; the program pays your school in real-time."



To qualify for DCNG TA you must be a current member of the District of Columbia National Guard and have at least one year of service remaining at the completion of your degree requirement. If you meet the requirement, follow these steps:



1. Meet with your academic advisor and register for courses.

2. Using your institution’s cost verification document (bill that displays courses, tuition cost and fees), complete the DCNG Form 10-02-1. Ensure the cost per credit hour, fees, and total cost is accurately calculated. The form should be signed by both the member and the member’s commander.

3. Complete and sign the DCTA Statement of Understanding.

4. Complete your institutions degree plan.

5. Submit the completed degree plan, signed Statement of Understanding, signed DCNG Form 10-02-1, and cost verification document (bill) to the appropriate office:



- For Army personnel, submit the package to Maj. Megan Jackson, Education Officer (MDAY), Tuition Assistance Manager, megan.e.jackson14.mil@army.mil

- For Air personnel, submit the package to Chief Master Sgt. Eric Basinger, Tuition Assistance Manager, eric.basinger@us.af.mil



You can check the status of packages by emailing ng.dc.dcarng.list.per-edu@mail.mil. Tuition assistance packages should be submitted 30 days before the course start date.



Guardsmen can take up to 16 credits per semester and receive up to $250 per credit hour, with an additional $500 for authorized fees (lab fee, tech fee, etc.) totaling $12,500 annual limit.



"It's actually a pretty good program," said Sgt. 1st. Class Jerome Morris, operations noncommissioned officer, 74th Troop Command, D.C. National Guard, and a recipient of DCTA. “I've been using it for the last five years. I received my associate's and my bachelor's—now I'm working on a master's."



Last year, the DCTA program helped nearly 180 applicants.



"It's all about knowledge and educating soldiers," Maj. Jackson said. "We inform them of the available tools to help them save themselves time and money."



The DCTA program allows Guardsmen to achieve any degree level, all the way up to a doctoral degree. Guardsmen are strongly encouraged to communicate with the Education Office when they drop or do not pass a course.