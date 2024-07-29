Army & Air Force Exchange Service Supports Veterans with Expanded Tax-Free Shopping Benefits

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is reminding service-connected disabled Veterans they can visit their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is reminding service-connected disabled Veterans they can visit their nearest PX, BX or Express for tax-free savings with military-exclusive pricing. Honorably discharged Veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com. see less | View Image Page

Service-connected disabled Veterans can use their benefit in PXs, BXs; honorably discharged Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to be more than a place to shop for those who served. For service-connected disabled Veteran Stephanie Runge of Montgomery, Ala., visiting the Maxwell AFB Exchange is a reminder of her service and sacrifice.



“Shopping at the Exchange is a great benefit,” said Runge, who ended her military career as a senior Airman after serving from 2014 to 2020. “It's a plus to save money on items, and it's tax-free. For Veterans with access to the base, it's easy to get here and find what you need.”



Roughly 18.5 million honorably discharged and 4.1 million disabled Veterans have an Exchange shopping benefit—with tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing on name brands. Veterans can also apply for a MILITARY STAR card to reap even more savings. The online benefit launched in 2017, and in-person shopping for all disabled Veterans kicked off in 2020.



Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran, encourages all Veterans to use their hard-earned lifelong Exchange shopping benefit.



“Over the past seven years, the Exchange has honored the service of all who raised their right hand, took the oath and served our great Nation with distinction,” Shull said. “These heroes continue to play a critical role in the military community when they shop at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. Their contributions support vital Quality-of-Life programs for service members and their families.”



It matters where America’s Veterans shop. 100% of the Exchange’s earnings support those who serve and have served. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for military Quality-of-life programs.



To check eligibility and begin shopping, Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.ShopMyExchange.com/ or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



