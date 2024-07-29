Providing guidance and comfort: HRC Army chaplain reflects on service

FORT KNOX, Ky. – For more than 240 years, Army chaplains have served a unique role in the military, acting as spiritual leaders and providing support to Soldiers and their Families.



Chap. (Lt. Col.) Stuart Kazarovich, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, took a few moments out of his day to reflect on his experiences serving in the military and the many hats he has worn throughout his service. Before becoming a chaplain, Kazarovich was a pastor for 20 years in the civilian world, but he felt called to serve as a chaplain in the Army after witnessing the spiritual needs of Soldiers and their Families.



Kazarovich’ s service began in 2005 and has included being the battalion chaplain for 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment at Fort Carson, Colorado; the squadron chaplain for 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Irwin, California; the battalion chaplain for 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, and brigade chaplain for 201st Battlefield Surveillance Brigade at Fort Lewis, Washington; Family Life Chaplain for 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York; the deputy garrison chaplain for U.S. Army Garrison-Dague in Korea, and the deputy garrison chaplain for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Knox, Kentucky.



He has also served two combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan throughout these assignments.



Today, Kazarovich serves as the command chaplain of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.



"There are times you're a pastor, times you're an evangelist, times you're a counselor, and times you're a teacher, it's a little bit of everything," said Kazarovich, who emphasized the many unique roles Army chaplains fulfill while serving. "All Soldiers react uniquely to challenges they undergo, what matters is that they can talk about their experiences with someone who can understand and provide support."



Being an Army chaplain comes with its share of challenges, which Kazarovich has embraced and learned from throughout his time in the Army.



"I did 20 years of ministry before I came in, and many Army officers of my rank are battalion commanders, or you're the same age, and they've already served 20 years in the military," he said. "It is humbling to serve alongside them, but it is also a privilege to be able to provide support and guidance to them."



Kazarovich said he grew as an individual during deployments by helping Soldiers with different beliefs and experiences find common ground.



"Everybody has their own belief system, but you're basically there to get everybody on the right road," he said.



To remain resilient through life’s challenges you must focus on the things you can influence instead of the things you can’t, Kazarovich said.



"Once something happens, it’s happened,” he said. “Ask yourself, how do I move forward from it?"



Kazarovich remains thankful for his experience as an Army chaplain.



"I try to provide Soldiers with a safe space to talk every day, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served in this capacity,” he said.

Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024