309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs

In an effort to improve the efficacy of “pack-and-crate” operations and protect stored aircraft components and tool kits, leadership from the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group called upon a unit from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, to make repairs at the group’s large tension fabric shelter system.



The shelter, located at the Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Compound within BORTA, is integral for storing critical items essential for field teams in the Aircraft Battle Damage Repair unit. The shelter supports “pack-and-crate” operations, where aircraft are prepared for ground or air transportation. Once an aircraft has been deemed safe for shipment, the wings, stabilizers, and other major components are removed from the fuselage.



These operations are essential for training support, rapid response, and depot-level tasks for A-10s and F-16s world-wide. The EDMX team performs approximately six “pack-and-crate” operations annually at the facility, which also serves as temporary storage of components deemed necessary to keep on hand to prevent potential work stoppages.



“This repair has been needed for years,” said 2nd Lt. Ethan Landino, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group engineer. “When Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell became the Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, he elevated repairing the facility to a high priority.”



Organic repairs were unfeasible and contracting external repair services would have resulted in a two-year delay in repairing the shelter. Through the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron was tasked to support.



The 635th MMXG is responsible for maintaining the Air Force’s Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources contingency equipment used to construct temporary bases on deployments or missions. A BEAR team that specializes in large area shelter maintenance and repair traveled to Hill, and within a week had repaired or replaced severely damaged and unserviceable fabrics on the shelter.



“The rapid completion of this repair ensures that the Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight and Air Force remains capable to perform and support battle damage repairs in an austere environment at a moment’s notice,” said Col. Ryan Nash, 309th AMXG commander. “None of this would have been accomplished without our total team initiative.