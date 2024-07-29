Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs [Image 5 of 5]

    309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, based at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, complete repairs on a clamshell tension fabric shelter system for 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The shelter stores critical aircraft parts and is used for “pack-and-crate” operations, where aircraft are prepared for ground or air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024
    Photo ID: 8560755
    VIRIN: 240717-F-EF974-1030
    Resolution: 6966x4644
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    This work, 309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

