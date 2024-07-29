Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, based at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, complete repairs on a clamshell tension fabric shelter system for 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The shelter stores critical aircraft parts and is used for “pack-and-crate” operations, where aircraft are prepared for ground or air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8560755
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-EF974-1030
|Resolution:
|6966x4644
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs
No keywords found.