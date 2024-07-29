Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, based at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, complete repairs on a clamshell tension fabric shelter system for 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The shelter stores critical aircraft parts and is used for “pack-and-crate” operations, where aircraft are prepared for ground or air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8560755 VIRIN: 240717-F-EF974-1030 Resolution: 6966x4644 Size: 3.57 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 309th AMXG fabric shelter receives major repairs [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.