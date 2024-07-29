Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2024 vies to find Army’s best

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Wiesbaden, Germany—The U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) is set to put its finest to the test as squads from across Europe and Africa converge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Aug. 1-9, to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.

    "The Best Squad Competition is more than just a contest; it is a testament to the skill, dedication, and esprit de corps of our Soldiers," said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, command sergeant major, USAREUR-AF. "We are proud to see these squads compete at such a high level and represent our very best from across the force."

    The field of competition comprises ten squads from within six USAREUR-AF major subordinate commands. There are 50 Soldiers competing, with several alternates.

    The squads competing this year hail from V Corps; Southern European Task Force, Africa; 21st Theater Sustainment Command; 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; 7th Army Training Command; and the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade.

    "I see it as a remarkable challenge, and I'm glad to participate," said Staff Sgt. Max Ulrich, representing the 173rd Airborne Brigade, SETAF-AF. Our squad has trained hard, and they are eager to prove that they are the best in USAREUR-AF. I'm just proud of my squad. I wouldn't be here without them, and they have already made me immensely proud."

    The winning squad will represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army competition later this year.

    For more information about the competition, visit the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Website at https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/What-We-Do/Competitions/Best-Squad/ and for high-resolution photos and videos, head to our imagery site at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/EABestSquad

    For more information, please contact U.S. Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs at media@army.mil.

