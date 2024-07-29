U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2024 vies to find Army’s best

Wiesbaden, Germany—The U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) is set to put its finest to the test as squads from across Europe and Africa converge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Aug. 1-9, to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.



"The Best Squad Competition is more than just a contest; it is a testament to the skill, dedication, and esprit de corps of our Soldiers," said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, command sergeant major, USAREUR-AF. "We are proud to see these squads compete at such a high level and represent our very best from across the force."



The field of competition comprises ten squads from within six USAREUR-AF major subordinate commands. There are 50 Soldiers competing, with several alternates.



The squads competing this year hail from V Corps; Southern European Task Force, Africa; 21st Theater Sustainment Command; 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; 7th Army Training Command; and the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade.



"I see it as a remarkable challenge, and I'm glad to participate," said Staff Sgt. Max Ulrich, representing the 173rd Airborne Brigade, SETAF-AF. Our squad has trained hard, and they are eager to prove that they are the best in USAREUR-AF. I'm just proud of my squad. I wouldn't be here without them, and they have already made me immensely proud."



The winning squad will represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army competition later this year.



For more information about the competition, visit the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Website at https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/What-We-Do/Competitions/Best-Squad/ and for high-resolution photos and videos, head to our imagery site at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/EABestSquad



