Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929781
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-YP588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424459
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition teaser (h), by SFC Carlos Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
