Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition teaser (h)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929781
    VIRIN: 240703-A-YP588-1001
    Filename: DOD_110424459
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition teaser (h), by SFC Carlos Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    EABestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT