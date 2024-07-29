USACE extends comment period for Canton, Kaw, and Skiatook Lakes Master Plan revision

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District extended the comment period for the Canton, Kaw, and Skiatook Lakes Master Plan revision.



Due to a server error with the Tulsa District website, information posted there about the Master Plan update for each of these lakes was temporarily unavailable.



The issue began on 23 July 2024 and was resolved before close of business 24 July 2024. The Tulsa District wants to ensure that all members of the public can access the Master Plan materials. To ensure this the comment period is extended until 5:00 p.m. 30 August 2024 for all three lakes.



During this time, the public can submit comments, suggestions, and concerns. For Canton Lake mail them to Canton Lake Manager, 64600 North 2466 Road, Canton, OK 73724 or email CESWT-OD-NR@usace.army.mil. For Kaw Lake mail to Kaw Lake Manager, 9400 Lake Road, Ponca City, OK 74604 or email CESWT-OD-NX@usace.army.mil. For Skiatook Lake mail to Skiatook Lake Manager, 14004 Lake Road, Skiatook, OK 74070 or email CESWT-OD-NS@usace.army.mil.



Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plans. Information provided at the open house previously held for each of the lakes, including the existing Master Plans, can be viewed on the Tulsa District website at the following link: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/





