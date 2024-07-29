New directorate launches amid USASAC reorganization

Photo By Sarah Zaler | Members of the U.S. Security Assistance Command's (USASAC) new Security Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Zaler | Members of the U.S. Security Assistance Command's (USASAC) new Security Assistance Support Directorate (SASD) gather during their monthly meeting June 26, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The SASD was created during a reorganization of USASAC to unify security assistance support functions and streamline and centralize several Foreign Military Sales processes. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler) see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. - The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) began operating under a new organizational structure April 1.



This reorganization was essential to adapt to the increasing Security Assistance (SA) and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirements of allies and partners. Regional conflicts and threats resulted in high demands for battle-proven Army equipment and materiel while also straining USASAC resources. Focusing on the core mission of SA, the command reorganized to gain efficiencies in the life cycle of FMS cases through the realignment of functions, processes and personnel, and free up resources encumbered by legacy processes.



One of the major changes of the reorganization was the creation of the Security Assistance Support Directorate (SASD).



An integration of elements from the former G4, G9, and Strategic Integration, Policy and Analysis (SiPA) directorates, as well as the G3 Excess Defense Articles (EDA) team, the SASD was created to unify SA support functions and streamline and centralize several processes.



“Functions were spread all over the command, and now they are centralized within the SASD, so we can bring some cohesiveness to it,” said SASD Director Dave Nicola.



The directorate is split into two divisions: FMS Lifecycle, Analysis and Policy Division, and the SA Programs and Support Division. The former works in the background to keep the systems and automation within the systems functioning and ensure processes are kept up to date with FMS laws, regulations and policies. The latter executes and provides support for areas such as transportation, acquisition support, EDA, and repair and return (R&R).

Nicola said the new structure eliminated crossover of SA functions between different directorates and allows the SASD to better manage and measure their performance and effects.



For example, in the previous structure, G9 owned the R&R process—tasks like database management and holding stakeholder meetings with Security Assistance Management Directorates (SAMDs)—but G4 executed the commercial R&R mission, which is to provide R&R services when depot repair is not an option. Now they operate together under the SASD, allowing for better oversight and decision making.



“It brings natural synergy when you have one team that handles it cradle to grave,” said Nicola. “You have the same people managing the process that are executing the commercial side of it. That way you have one goal: to make sure repair and return is working for the partner.”



That ‘cradle to grave’ process now falls to longtime USASAC teammate Kelly Gibson, the previous Commercial R&R Branch Chief. She agreed it made sense to bring the two pieces together.



“I think there’s a lot to be gained from that because the commercial R&R team executes and manages repairs just like the SAMDs,” said Gibson. “Having it combined puts us on the same level and creates a closer relationship for sharing information and discussing issues.”



As the new Security Assistance Programs Branch Chief, Gibson oversees three additional teams, all of which execute supplemental supply programs, filling gaps where DoD suppliers cannot deliver.



“We are taking action to create contracts, to support repair and return, purchase nonstandard items and Soldier support items with the acquisition team, and also parts with SNAP (simplified nonstandard acquisition program),” said Gibson.



Gibson has worked for USASAC for over 35 years, rising through the ranks of FMS and acquisition. The wealth of technical and leadership experience she gained along the way is valuable as she leads her team through the inherent challenges of a reorganization.



Morgan Gregory, a logistics management specialist on the Case/Line Team of the SASD, thinks good leadership is key when it comes to organizational change and it’s important for leaders to be supportive and open during the process.



“It makes people feel comfortable when they know each step of the transition,” said Gregory. “Dave (Nicola) has an open-door policy. He’s going to answer any questions that we have and support us in any way he can.”

Nicola’s goal is to “build a better vision for the future” by leveraging the diverse backgrounds and experience of the SASD teammates to develop a cohesive unit and continually improve the directorate.



He leverages daily “JumpStart” meetings with the SASD managers, monthly meetings with the entire directorate and one-on-one conversations with team members to ensure everyone is included in the conversation and feels like a valued member of the team.



“I think it has been good to pull everyone in the same room and see who you’re working with and learn what these other programs are doing,” said Gibson. “We’re doing team spotlights where teams share what they do, and a little bit about themselves as well, so you can learn who these people are within your directorate.”



As they navigate the changes, Nicola is focused on making the SASD a more efficient and effective force multiplier for USASAC.



“I do see us being solidified as a center of excellence within USASAC for all things security assistance,” said Nicola. “The ROs (regional operations directorates) are the interface with the partner, but we’re the folks behind the scenes, kind of setting the stage so the ROs can execute to maximum effect. As we work through this transition, we’ll be revising some processes to get USASAC as a whole to a better place, and I think we’re going to get there.”