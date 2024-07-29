Maintainers drain Old Hickory Lock for inspection, repairs

Photo By Braden Simmons | A welder from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regional Rivers Repair Fleet welds one...... read more read more Photo By Braden Simmons | A welder from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regional Rivers Repair Fleet welds one of the more than 40 cracks identified in the Old Hickory Lock chamber gates in Hendersonville, Tennessee, July 19, 2024. The water from the lock chamber is pumped out and repairs are made over the course of three weeks to ensure continued operability of the nearly 70-year-old lock. (USACE Photo by Braden Simmons) see less | View Image Page

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (July 30, 2024) – Maintainers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently closed Old Hickory Lock to navigation and drained it to check on the condition of components that operate under the surface of the water.



Joe Adawag, civil engineer technician with the Nashville District Navigation Branch Lock Section, said Old Hickory Lock equipment mechanics are now working to support the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Regional Rivers Repair Fleet to fix cracks in the miter gates, to repair struts that open and close gates, and inspect culverts where water enters the lock chamber.



“This is the second phase of this project, which involves the dewatering of the lock chamber to do repairs to both lower miter gates to repair cracks to steel structure critical members of the gate,” Adawag said. “There were more than 50 cracks found by Nashville District structural engineers during inspections. We are working hard around the clock to provide good quality work and professional workmanship on repairs to get the lock reopened for the marine industry and the public.”



With the lock dewatered for maintenance, mechanics literally examine the entire lock to determine the overall condition of valves and pinpoint any components that are worn or in disrepair. The miter gates are huge steel structures that deteriorate from constant exposure to water, and it takes time to make assessments and then to make repairs to ensure they continue to operate properly for years to come.



Nashville District’s maintainers support the R3F Light Capacity Fleet, which has extensive repair capabilities and is based at Old Hickory, Tennessee, on the Cumberland River. The LCF is assigned to the USACE Huntington District.



Rodney Smith, superintendent for the Light Capacity Fleet, said his team consists of 28 employees, which include supervisors, administrative specialist, supply technicians, plant managers, mechanics, welders, electricians, machinist, crane operators, boat captains, marine mechanics, and deckhands. Many of these are multi-skilled positions to better accomplish all needs of the mission.



“The LCF is capable of completing full chamber dewatering for repairs and inspections, valve work, gate welding repairs, valve and gate machinery, gate cable replacement, concrete removal and replacement, as well as being able to respond to and perform emergency repairs to keep the nation’s infrastructure operational,” Smith said.



He said the LCF relies on Nashville District’s Dive Team to assist with inspections prior to dewatering, as well as sweeping sills and setting bulkhead dams. The LCF also utilizes the lock staff with assisting in day-to-day operations.



Smith said anytime the team works on a lock that has been in service for about 70 years, it’s almost certain they will find deterioration below the water line.



“We did not necessarily find any surprises, although we found significant deterioration to metal clamping bars that hold the gate seals, preventing water leakage,” Smith said. “There were also a number of stress cracks in the gates themselves from years of water force and stress.”



The LCF is replacing the crossover hydraulic lines that allow the gates to be operated. Replacing these lines support the lock’s operation for years to come.



The Corps of Engineers opened Old Hickory Lock to navigation traffic in June 1954. It is one of four locks within the 300-plus navigable miles of the Cumberland River. It is located at mile 216.2 approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville, Tennessee.



Old Hickory Lock’s single chamber measures 84-feet wide and 400-feet long. During normal lake levels, the lock lifts a boat 60 feet from the river below the dam to the lake above the dam. The lock holds more than 19 million gallons of water when full and releases more than 15 million gallons of water each time it is lowered with commercial and recreational vessels.



A total of 3,400,000 tons of commodities navigated through Old Hickory Lock and 759 recreational vessels locked through in 2023.



Old Hickory Lock is scheduled to reopen to navigation Aug. 3, 2024. Vessels cannot lock through during the closure. Call the Nashville District Navigation Branch at 615-736-5607 for more information.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.