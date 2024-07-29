Sailor in the Spotlight_ ET2 Zizzo

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (July 30, 2024) – From rainy New York to sunny Sicily! Electronics Technician Specialist 2nd Class Angela Zizzo, 25, from Hicksville, N.Y, exemplifies the Navy values of professional responsibility and work ethic.



Zizzo enlisted in the Navy in March 2017, and has been working at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Operations Department, Ground Electronics Maintenance Division (GEMD) for 3 months after previously being stationed in Romania.

“I joined because college wasn’t for me,” said Zizzo. “I wanted to travel and experience different parts of the world.”



Her time in the Navy has allowed her to grow and achieve in her professional life, not only getting to perform meaningful work but also learn new skills. Her primary work revolves around maintaining electronics around the NAS 2 airfield.

“Completing both daily and long term tasks is satisfying to me,” said Zizzo. “The Navy has allowed me to learn a variety of jobs and hone different skillsets.”



Zizzo’s work schedule mainly consists of writing up work orders, performing maintenance, and managing a variety of programs. She acts as her work center’s test equipment custodian, building manager, and vehicle coordinator. In her role as test equipment custodian, she manages the ordering, procurement, and calibration of over $300,000 worth of assets. In her role as vehicle and building manager, she has kept her building up to safety standards, and has maintained her command’s fleet of vehicles.

“In the Navy, there is a lot of miscellaneous work that falls into your purview,” said Zizzo. “Oftentimes, you find yourself taking up responsibilities that lie outside your rating.”



When not at work, Zizzo enjoys a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, and cooking, while enjoying the warm weather of Sicily.



“My time in the Navy has really allowed me to grow as a person, said Zizzo. “I’m grateful for the experiences, many of which I don’t know I would have experienced had I not joined.”



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



