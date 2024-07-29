Royal Thai Navy and U.S. Navy conclude CARAT Thailand 2024

SATTAHIP, Thailand (July 26, 2024) – The U.S. Navy, The Royal Thai Navy (RTN), Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), concluded Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, July 26, 2024.



CARAT Thailand took place in the region of Pattaya, Thailand and in the waters of the Gulf of Thailand. The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with an embarked MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 "Wildcards" operated at sea with RTN frigates HTMS Taksin (FFG 422), HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471), HTMS Chakri Naruebet (FFG 911), and RSN Victory-class corvette RSS Valiant (91).



“This past week has helped us improve security cooperation in the region, while enhancing our capabilities to operate as a team,” said Cmdr. Robert Toohig, commanding officer, USS Gabrielle Giffords. “This exercise demonstrated America’s commitment to Thailand, Singapore, and like-minded allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



The three nations’ at-sea training included anti-submarine warfare, air defense exercises, and surface action group coordination. Visit, board, search and seizure, mine countermeasures, and search and rescue training events were incorporated into this year’s events.



CARAT Thailand’s shore phase consisted of relationship building events including a sports day, community service activities, and a series of public performances and exchanges between the U.S. and Thai navy bands. Classroom subject matter expert exchanges and practical education were held on topics that include Women, Peace and Security, medicine, and explosive ordnance disposal.



The exercise concluded with a closing ceremony held at the Fleet Training Center onboard Sattahip Naval Base.



"Exercise CARAT Thailand 2024 is now completed with great result. I would like to express my gratitude toward our U.S. and Singaporean partners," said Captain Thitikorn Dangraksakul, Chief of Staff, Frigate Squadron 2 and head of the Royal Thai Navy delegation. “We reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing maritime readiness in the region. I wish for your safe journeys back home.



CARAT Thailand is designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.



"This exercise exemplifies our commitment to building strong partnerships and interoperability, crucial for addressing evolving challenges in the maritime domain. Together with our allies, we reaffirm our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. I believe we have successfully achieved that during this exercise," said Toohig.



This year’s iteration of CARAT displayed a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-END-

