54th Signal Battalion technical experts welcomes incoming warrants

Courtesy Photo | Left to Right: Warrant Officer 1 Thomas Morgan (RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Left to Right: Warrant Officer 1 Thomas Morgan (RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis Whitesel (NETCOM G2/RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Adams (USASA-Kuwait), Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Hernandez (51st ESB-E), Warrant Officer 1 Kenneth Allen (USASA-Kuwait), Warrant Officer 1 Rachelle Serl (RCC-SWA), Warrant Officer 1 Preston Unverrich (54th SSB), Warrant Officer 1 Ethan Barnard (USASA-Kuwait) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner (USASA-Kuwait). (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – The 54th Strategic Signal Battalion held a Warrant Officer Meet & Greet July 26. The event welcomed new warrants assigned to 160th Theater Signal Brigade, 51st Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced and Regional Cyber Center-Southwest Asia.





During the event, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner led a warrant officer professional development (WOPD), discussing command and control (C2) fix and the Division Signal Battalion Architecture, Army Unified Directory Service (AUDS) and Global Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Network (GSN). The topics were selected to ensure warrant officers within South West Asia (SWA) were staying at the edge of technical excellence and forefront of emerging technologies across the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).



“I love the comradery of the WOPDs occurring with 160th and that they include us as a rotational ESB-E when these events are held,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Hernandez, 51st ESB-E.



1st Sgt. Aaron Krystofiak, U.S. Army Signal Activity Kuwait (USASA-Kuwait), stopped by to snag a cup of coffee while also leaving this strong message.



“Any opportunity to network and put great signal minds together to achieve a shared understanding and expedite problem solving is highly encouraged within the brigade,” Krystofiak said.



Warrant Officer 1 Preston Unverrich and Warrant Officer 1 Rachelle Serl were able to answer AUDS questions for both Tier-I and Tier-II implementations, and create a better understanding of upcoming requirements for the SWA area of responsibility (AoR).



Brand new warrants to the brigade, Warrant Officer 1 Ethan Barnard and Warrant Officer 1 Thomas Morgan both expressed genuine gratitude to the warrants of the 160th, RCC-SWA and 51st ESB-E for including them in the event, and truly showcasing how the Warrant Officer Cohort networks across organizational lines to solve the Army’s problems at the lowest levels.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Adams, the new 160th TSB Senior Signal Warrant Officer, looked forward to continuing these meetings in the future, and strengthening the Cohort within the brigade and SWA AORs.