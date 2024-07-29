54th Signal Battalion technical experts welcomes incoming warrants

Left to Right: Warrant Officer 1 Thomas Morgan (RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis Whitesel (NETCOM G2/RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Adams (USASA-Kuwait), Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Hernandez (51st ESB-E), Warrant Officer 1 Kenneth Allen (USASA-Kuwait), Warrant Officer 1 Rachelle Serl (RCC-SWA), Warrant Officer 1 Preston Unverrich (54th SSB), Warrant Officer 1 Ethan Barnard (USASA-Kuwait) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner (USASA-Kuwait). (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8557038
|VIRIN:
|290724-A-SS000-1002
|Resolution:
|1243x1100
|Size:
|704.46 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
