    54th Signal Battalion technical experts welcomes incoming warrants

    54th Signal Battalion technical experts welcomes incoming warrants

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.27.2024

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Left to Right: Warrant Officer 1 Thomas Morgan (RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis Whitesel (NETCOM G2/RCC-SWA), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Adams (USASA-Kuwait), Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Hernandez (51st ESB-E), Warrant Officer 1 Kenneth Allen (USASA-Kuwait), Warrant Officer 1 Rachelle Serl (RCC-SWA), Warrant Officer 1 Preston Unverrich (54th SSB), Warrant Officer 1 Ethan Barnard (USASA-Kuwait) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner (USASA-Kuwait). (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerome Stoner)

    160th Signal Brigade
    warrant officers
    NETCOM
    54th Signal Battalion
    Warrant Officer Cohort

