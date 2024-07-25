NETCOM file migration efforts continue

Courtesy Photo | Starting July 1, 2024, file shares under NETCOM control were set to read-only to meet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Starting July 1, 2024, file shares under NETCOM control were set to read-only to meet HQDA EXORD 188-21 FRAGO 8 requirements. This means customers can access data hosted on NETCOM file servers but cannot add new data. Full server decommissioning will begin on Oct. 1, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— Starting July 1, file shares under U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) control were set to read-only to meet Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) Executive Order (EXORD) 188-21 Fragmentary Order (FRAGO) 8 requirements. This means customers can access data hosted on NETCOM file servers but cannot add new data. Full server decommissioning will begin on October 1, 2024.



In accordance with upcoming FRAGO 9 to EXORD 188-21, all commands unable to meet the migration deadlines set by HQDA must request an exception to policy. All Army commands that will continue organizational file share migrations beyond June 30, 2024 are required to get an approved exception to policy, regardless of if they are hosted on NETCOM file servers or servers managed by another organization. Exception requests will be submitted as memorandums with a General Schedule (GS)15 or colonel-level signature and must describe why the data cannot be moved to Army 365 (e.g., SharePoint Online). The memorandum should also provide a timeline for compliance prior to Sept. 30, 2024 and describe how the data owner is working to refactor systems so data stored in on-premises file shares can be relocated to approved hosting locations (e.g., cArmy commercial cloud options or an Army Enterprise Data Center).



The exception to policy feature is now available in the File Share Migration Tracker portal where server admins, data owners, and migration leads will add exception to policy requests to their registration. Once a determination has been made by HQDA, the NETCOM file share migration support team will notify associated data owners, local server administrators, and migration leads. Server administrators will utilize the File Share Migration Tracker portal to reference customers who have submitted exceptions, along with their status. Server administrators will be notified of the exception determination directly, if they have registered within the tracker.



Finally, NETCOM will continue to allow read/write access to file shares while exceptions are being evaluated.



Organizational File Share Migration

Army leadership is resolved to reducing the total cost of ownership for on-premises data hosting requirements. With that, HQDA EXORD 188-21 FRAGO 8 directed Army commands to migrate organizational file shares to Army 365 NLT June 30, 2024. While it is each Major Command's responsibility to move their data, NETCOM is here to assist with file share migration efforts by providing best practices, guidance and support throughout the migration process.



The NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team is tracking the overall migration effort and reporting to HQDA about the overall effort/status. NETCOM is advising subordinate units to go into the File Share Migration Tracker portal and add completed migrations/outstanding migrations to include some details, i.e. method = Manual/FastTrack/Metalogix to assist the team with the built-in reporting mechanism. This is also where units can request NETCOM support in the future, if needed.



Key Organizational File Share Migration Effort Suspense Dates:

• NETCOM organizations are directed to sunset organizational file shares by 01 July 2024.

• NETCOM organizations are directed to decommission organizational file shares by 01 October 2024.



NETCOM will continue to support customers throughout their migration cycle, until the file servers are fully deprecated. It is crucial to complete the migrations as soon as possible. Failure to do so by the time we implement the Army Unified Directory Services (AUDS) may result in loss of access.



For any questions, the NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team is available via email at usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.file-migrations@army.mil or through the support ticket system via the NETCOM File Share Support Queue.



File Share Migration Tracker portal:

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/sitepages/fsm-tracker.aspx



Additional information for exception to policy requests can be found here:

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/spo_coe/SitePages/Exception-to-Policy-Guidance-for-File-Share-Migrations.aspx



NETCOM File Share Support Queue:

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/Support.aspx?csf=1&web=1&e=dGGYDK



** All provided links are only accessible using a government issued common access card.