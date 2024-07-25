NETCOM file migration efforts continue

Starting July 1, 2024, file shares under NETCOM control were set to read-only to meet HQDA EXORD 188-21 FRAGO 8 requirements. This means customers can access data hosted on NETCOM file servers but cannot add new data. Full server decommissioning will begin on Oct. 1, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

