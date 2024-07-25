Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM file migration efforts continue

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Starting July 1, 2024, file shares under NETCOM control were set to read-only to meet HQDA EXORD 188-21 FRAGO 8 requirements. This means customers can access data hosted on NETCOM file servers but cannot add new data. Full server decommissioning will begin on Oct. 1, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

