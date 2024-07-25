Starting July 1, 2024, file shares under NETCOM control were set to read-only to meet HQDA EXORD 188-21 FRAGO 8 requirements. This means customers can access data hosted on NETCOM file servers but cannot add new data. Full server decommissioning will begin on Oct. 1, 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8556802
|VIRIN:
|290724-A-SS000-1001
|Resolution:
|4368x2448
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM file migration efforts continue, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM file migration efforts continue
No keywords found.