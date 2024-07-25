Alaskan forces provide Top Cover of North America

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson | A North American Aerospace Defense Command CF-18 Hornet takes off from Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson | A North American Aerospace Defense Command CF-18 Hornet takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during regular NORAD operations to positively identify and intercept two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating near Alaska, July 24, 2024. Bi-national operations help NORAD fulfill requirements for timely and accurate information across all domains to counter our competitors’ actions. The on-going adaptation of NORAD’s mission and capabilities to meet the challenges posed by ever-changing threats testifies to the strength of the NORAD Agreement and the close cooperation between Canada and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson) see less | View Image Page

On July 24, 2024, under North American Aerospace Defense Command authority, the Alaskan NORAD Region launched aircraft from Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to conduct an intercept of Russian and the People’s Republic of China aircraft that entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The ADIZ is an area of airspace over land or water, in which the ready identification, location, and control of all aircraft (except Department of Defense and law enforcement aircraft) is required in the interest of national security.



The intercept highlighted integrated employment of U.S. and Canadian military aircraft, including F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-35 Lightning II and CF-18 Hornets. The NORAD fighters intercepted two Russian TU-95 Bear H and two PRC H-6 Badger bombers as they entered the Alaska ADIZ and escorted them over international waters until they exited the ADIZ.



The Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ was not seen as a threat by NORAD, whose mandate to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence remains steadfast.



“It is through our strong partnerships and Allies that we will ensure the defense of North America and maintain a stable and secure Arctic region,” said Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force.



In support of the mission, NORAD also launched E-3 Sentry airborne early warning, KC-135 Stratotanker refueling, HC-130 Super Hercules rescue, and CC-130 Super Hercules refueling aircraft. These platforms provided capabilities necessary for operations over vast distances across the Alaska Theater of Operations including identification, tracking, and re-fueling capabilities.



“The vastness of Alaska brings unique challenges when it comes to ensuring the United States and Canada are defended,” said Maj. Brent Rist, fighter package commander, 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. “To put things into perspective, it’s similar to fighter jets taking off from Denver to protect D.C. and then fly back. This distance exposes all assets to complex scenarios and risk, especially with weather in Alaska. Our vigilance in exercises and training afford us the opportunity to execute bi-nationally at a very high level, ensuring we are ready to protect at all times.”



Alaska’s land mass is equal to one-fifth of the lower 48. Unforgiving weather conditions increase complexity where operators must be innovative and agile to generate a ready force. The preparation to ensure homeland defense in these conditions takes a sizable effort from pilots, maintainers, and support staff to ensure mission success.



Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, Alaskan NORAD Region conducts aerospace control within its area of operations and contributes to NORAD's aerospace warning mission. It is supported by active duty and Alaska Air National Guard units within the state.



NORAD, as a bi-national command, remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America to fulfill requirements for timely and accurate information across all domains to counter competitor actions.