USMEPCOM Boosts Efficiency with New Prescreen Process

Photo By Derrik Noack | (L) Dr. Liza Pilch, Milwaukee MEPS chief medical officer, works alongside Helen Smith,...... read more read more Photo By Derrik Noack | (L) Dr. Liza Pilch, Milwaukee MEPS chief medical officer, works alongside Helen Smith, Milwaukee MEPS medical technician, to review applicant prescreens. Milwaukee MEPS is one of 30 MEPS in phase III of a change to the workflow of medical prescreens for military applicants. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM initiated phase III of the roll-out for a new medical prescreen review July 22, expanding what launched at just six Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) in March. With initial data indicating significant progress in reducing applicant accession timelines, the new process, which was originally launched as a pilot, is now in place at 30 MEPS and will be expanded to all MEPS through subsequent phases by the end of October.



“Small phases allow us to send people out to the MEPS from headquarters for this, which strengthens communication and ensures policy is understood and clarified immediately,” said Jeff Engel, USMEPCOM Innovation Facilitation Team (IFT) medical supervisor. “After every wave we have made small tweaks based on observed and communicated issues.”



An applicant’s medical evaluation consists of a prescreen process that includes reviewing their medical history from Health Information Exchange (HIE) data, conducting a medical interview and performing a medical examination. The new process allows an applicant with 15 or less potential disqualifying encounters shown in their HIE to schedule a medical exam, where the encounters will be reviewed, within 48 hours. If an applicant’s HIE shows 16 or more potential disqualifying encounters, the applicant is placed in a 10-day review prior to their examination.



“This is a more targeted approach that will allow applicants to be seated in front of us faster,” said Dr. Liza Pilch, Milwaukee MEPS chief medical officer. “In a time where manpower shortages, and all the other elements involved in military accessions, require shorter timeframes, it’s essential for us to shift our assumptions and approach.”



Phase I Pilot MEPS began implementing the process on March 19. Phase II MEPS joined the PRP on June 3. Since then, more than 26,500 applicants have processed at MEPS piloting the program. Of those applicant’s, 82% were able to schedule a medical exam within 48 hours.

To help prepare MEPS for the pilot, USMEPCOM provided in-depth training before deploying. USMEPCOM also stood up a PRP War Room to immediately assist and capture any pain points to be addressed.



“There was a lot of really good pre-rollout training, so we knew what to expect,” said Jeremy Espil, Milwaukee MEPS medical technician. “Having HQ here allowed for a super easy transition when the PRP started. Once we were physically able to do it, it was easy. Change can be difficult, but I believe this is going to be a good thing for USMEPCOM and the military.”



The IFT will continue to monitor data and modify the process while rolling out to more Stations. USMEPCOM continues to seek solutions in reducing timelines in the accessions process, including developing Artificial Intelligence. (Read more about the AI initiative here https://www.dvidshub.net/news/455131/usmepcom-invests-ai-aide-prescreen-process)