NAVFAC Southeast Awards Contract for USNAVSOUTH/USFOURTHFLT Relocation

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $49.7 million design-build contract to RQ Construction LLC on July 17 to relocate U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet headquarters and renovate outdated facilities at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



The project will consolidate U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet personnel from four permanent and seven relocatable buildings into a single facility, recently vacated following a change in the Littoral Combat Ship concept of operations.



“U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet has spent the last 20 years headquartered in temporary facilities since relocating from Puerto Rico,” said Capt. Mike Weaver, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet chief of staff. “Intent on settling into an appropriate permanent fleet headquarters, our team seized an opportunity to relocate into an existing vacated building rather than pursue MILCON funding.”



Renovations will include upgrades to interior and HVAC systems, the addition of a mechanical room and distinguished visitor entry, audiovisual equipment enhancements, and modifications to the existing driveway and parking areas to accommodate the facility's new use.



“The new headquarters will be re-missioned to bring cutting-edge technology, streamlined command and control, and efficient support to the fleet commander’s decision cycle,” said Weaver.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central, and South American regions.



“This contract agreement is one huge step in a long process that involved so many to make the new U.S. 4th Fleet headquarters a reality,” said Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Our new U.S. 4th Fleet headquarters will enable us to better strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance maritime posture, and increase interoperability with our partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.”



This contract was competitively procured via the PIEE Solicitation Module as a restricted solicitation to the NAVFAC Southeast area of operations Multiple Award Construction Contract holders. The contractor was chosen using the best value tradeoff source selection process. The award for this procurement was based on technical factors and price, which together constitute a best value to the government.



The project is estimated to be completed by November 2027.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

