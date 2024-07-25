Guam Army National Guard Participates in JRTC 24-09

On a hot, humid, July day, Soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard (GUARNG) finally made it to their destination: Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. They had traveled for over 24 hours on four different flights and spent hours in airports due to weather delays. Despite the exhausting 16-hour time difference and the stresses of traveling, these Soldiers arrived ready to train and support their fellow Army National Guard members.

“Washington (Army National Guard) invited us over (to JRTC) through our partnership, and has been so supportive,” said 1st Lt. Rose-Marie Munoz, the Battalion S1 OIC for 1-294th Infantry Regiment. During the rotation, Munoz is functioning as the Liaison Officer for her units and focuses on making imperative connections with other states while taking care of the needs of her Soldiers.

Munoz explained that getting a unit to Fort Johnson and through a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center is no small feat. On top of the travel, units from Guam must make sure that they have everything that they need for a rotation through JRTC.

“Since Guam is so geographically separated, we have to plan better, and make sure we really have everything because we can’t just drive back to get things,” Munoz pointed out. To ensure a successful mission, GUARNG leaders had to plan for every possible outcome, and have a variety of creative back-up plans. This included adapting and thinking outside-of-the-box for solutions when traveling with military equipment on commercial airlines.

The Washington Army National Guard (WAARNG) and the Guam Army National Guard have a longstanding partnership that dates back as far as World War II. Located in one of the most strategic positions in the Pacific, Guam has remained a vital piece of the United States and our military. As our first line of defense for the U.S. military, both the Washington and Guam Army National Guard have had countless opportunities to collaborate on missions and work together. While at JRTC, the fruits of this relationship were evident as Soldiers from Guam integrated seamlessly with the WAARNG and other participating states.

Guam Army National Guard brought 81 Soldiers, and of those, 79 were divided up between the Washington and New Mexico National Guard units. These Soldiers helped fill critical positions and made a remarkable impression on units from other states. The Soldiers from Guam have been “incredibly professional, on top things, and knowledgeable,” remarked Staff Sgt. Steele, from the 96th Troop Command in Washington.

As the GUARNG prepares for upcoming deployments, they were excited to participate in this training. Munoz noted that this “training provides a lot of value, and networking for us. We can support other units with jungle warfare, and high-altitude defense missions.” Munoz also reported several other missions that were occurring in Guam during the same time period, limiting their attendance at JRTC to 80 soldiers. Regardless, Munoz reported that the attending soldiers will be able to bring back invaluable experience and on the job training to the soldiers unable to attend this year. "It keeps up our muscle memory and creates friendship and camaraderie between our Soldiers since they [we] are all from different units.”

In turn, Guamanian Soldiers talked about their experience, working with other states and how they were able to train in their jobs. “We’re trying to make the most of this training, and everyone has been very friendly,” PFC Hiroto Yanai explained, adding how he has found great value and enjoyment in making new connections. Another Soldier, PFC Jeremiah Magofna added, “It’s fun, and you see how every rank works under pressure.” As infantrymen, they were enthusiastic about the learning opportunity the environment brings, and the challenges that come with it.

On the shoulders of every Guamanian Soldier, you will find the iconic shoulder sleeve insignia that represents important aspects of their culture. It is based on the coat of arms of Guam, which depicts the local Agana River and includes the sea, land, and sky all centered around a palm tree. Munoz added that, “The black outer edge makes the shape of the sling stones used by the ancient Chamorros people in hunting and fighting.” The patch signifies that they are not only Soldiers, but integral parts of their country’s rich history.

In furthering this collective experience, Munoz also noted how small of a world it is within their own ranks: “As a teacher, some of my students that I taught before are now our Soldiers.” She also shared that the grandson of the man who created their sleeve insignia patch is also at JRTC as a participating soldier with the Washington Army National Guard.

The GUARNG soldiers left no doubt of their high impact and contribution to JRTC. Their ability to seamlessly integrate into other units and show efficiency in tactical and soldiering skills demonstrates the importance of their presence in the exercise itself. At JRTC all Soldiers become one fighting force, paving the way for future endeavors.

