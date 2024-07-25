Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Army National Guard Participates in JRTC 24-09 [Image 11 of 11]

    Guam Army National Guard Participates in JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Munoz from the 1st Battalion 294th Infantry Regiment details the participation of the GUARNG in JRTC 24-09, at Fort Johnson, La. on July 17th, 2024.The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:06
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Guam Army National Guard Participates in JRTC 24-09

    Guam
    JRTC
    WAARNG
    GUARNG
    NMARNG
    JRTC 24-09

