Guam Army National Guard Participates in JRTC 24-09

1st Lt. Munoz from the 1st Battalion 294th Infantry Regiment details the participation of the GUARNG in JRTC 24-09, at Fort Johnson, La. on July 17th, 2024.The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

