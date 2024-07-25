South Carolina Army National Guard Apaches make first appearance at Camp Ripley for Iowa XCTC rotation

Photo By Spc. Armani Wilson | AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 151st Attack Regiment, 59th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Armani Wilson | AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 151st Attack Regiment, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, traveled cross-country to Camp Ripley, Minn., for the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2024 eXportable Combat Training Capability (xCTC) rotation. Pilots and aircrews operated around the clock to support the IANG's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. This joint effort allowed aircrews to communicate with ground troops and provided Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers with practical aerial support training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – Six AH-64 Apache helicopter crews from the 1st Attack Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, traveled cross-country to Camp Ripley, Minnesota, to participate in the Iowa Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation from the beginning of July to August 2024.



The journey from South Carolina to Minnesota took two days, marking the first time Apaches have trained at Camp Ripley. The pilots and aircrew operated around the clock, supporting the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division ground forces.



“Working with the Apaches is a new experience for a lot of the [junior] enlisted Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Kyle Obrecht, battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2/34th IBCT. “It's just an amazing experience for them to understand how complicated it is, but also how rewarding it is to have all those assets working together.”



This joint training effort enabled aircrews to communicate and coordinate with real-world ground troops, offering Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers dynamic, practical aerial support training.



“We've been doing a lot of attack, reconnaissance and armed security. We can go into those areas and use the advanced optics that we have to confirm or deny the presence of the enemy,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dale Addy, an AH-64E Apache pilot assigned to Company B, 1st Attack Battalion. “We don't differentiate between training and real life. We train to do exactly what we would do in a real-life situation. Much preparation goes into having these aircraft ready to launch as soon as possible.”



Training missions at Camp Ripley included three to five flights a day, both during the day and at night. The exercises prepared aircrews for the unpredictability of actual combat and underscored the rewarding nature of their vital support roles.



“Showing these ground guys what they have available to them and seeing their excitement during live-fire exercises is very rewarding,” said Addy. “As an infantry guy on the ground, if you call for Apaches, you can expect a team to get there quickly with a lot of ordnance and highly motivated individuals.”



The South Carolina Army National Guard's participation in the Iowa Army National Guard’s XCTC rotation at Camp Ripley showcases the importance of training partnerships and dedication to readiness vital to the National Guard's mission.