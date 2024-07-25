South Carolina Apache helicopter pilots train with Iowa Army National Guard at XCTC

Six AH-64 Apache helicopter crews from the 1st Attack Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, participated in the Iowa Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., July 2024. This marked the first time Apaches operated at Camp Ripley, providing around-the-clock aerial support to Iowa's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division ground forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931906
|VIRIN:
|240726-Z-QX677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110467347
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
