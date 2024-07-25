Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Apache helicopter pilots train with Iowa Army National Guard at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Six AH-64 Apache helicopter crews from the 1st Attack Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, participated in the Iowa Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., July 2024. This marked the first time Apaches operated at Camp Ripley, providing around-the-clock aerial support to Iowa's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division ground forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    This work, South Carolina Apache helicopter pilots train with Iowa Army National Guard at XCTC, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

