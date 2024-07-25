Las Vegas Native Serves Aboard Ralph Johnson

A Las Vegas, Nevada native joined the United States Navy on July 2019 and is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Joshua Fajardoortez is now forward-deployed aboard Ralph Johnson to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“At the time, I wanted to join the Navy to become a Corpsman,” said Fajardoortez. “I felt like I had a debt to be paid to the United States. I felt a responsibility to pay something back since my family was allowed to immigrate here.”



Once he decided to join, Fajardoortez visited the nearest recruiting station, and within 2 months, he had a departure date for boot camp.



“They told me due to covid and how congested bootcamp was, all they had was Undesignated (UNDES) and Culinary Specialist (CS),” said Fajardoortez. “I was initially sold on doing UNDES since you can pick your rate later on, or separate.”



Fajardoortez joined the Navy as an Undesignated Airman, and eventually transitioned to a Gunner’s Mate during his time aboard his first ship, USS Carl Vinson.



“I initially came in as UNDES, stationed on USS Carl Vinson in San Diego, working with Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) on the flight deck,” said Fajardoortez. “After about 2 years, an admiral decided that all the UNDES Sailors needed to get a rate, so a few months shy of my rate selection time, they gathered all the UNDES on the mess decks and we made a wish list of 3 rates we wanted. I put down Gunner’s Mate, Steel Worker and Naval Air Crewmen, and 2 weeks later, I found out I picked up Gunner’s Mate.”



As a Gunner’s Mate, Fajardoortez is responsible for maintaining the weapons onboard Ralph Johnson.



“We do a lot of maintenance on the weapons systems,” said Fajardoortez. “We work on the MK38, the 5 inch gun, the torpedoes and all of the weapons magazines onboard. It’s a lot of hands-on work and you’re looked at as the subject matter expert. The guy they go to when they have questions.”



Having experience on a large ship such as an aircraft carrier, Fajardoortez described the different dynamic between larger and smaller ships.



“I love how small boys have more of a family dynamic versus on a carrier,” said Fajardoortez. “The only thing that’s rough is how much the ship rocks, but outside of that, being on a destroyer is great.”



Fajardoortez said that one of his favorite things about being forward-deployed to Japan is the food.



“I love the food in Japan,” said Fajardoortez. “It’s not like the typical American sushi. I love seafood, and Japan has a big focus seafood in most of their dishes, so the food is one of my favorite things about living in Japan.”



As for the future, Fajardoortez plans on separating at the end of his contract.



“If I do separate, I want to be a park ranger as a side job,” said Fajardoortez. “It’s still a service in a way and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to escape that need or want to serve. I’ve also always wanted to get back in touch with nature, so I think that would be a cool job to do while finding my footing as a civilian.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

