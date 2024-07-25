Las Vegas Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson

230927-N-NF288-057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 19, 2024) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Joshua Fajardoortez, from Las Vegas, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, September 27. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8554041
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-NF288-6905
|Resolution:
|5658x3772
|Size:
|907.12 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Las Vegas Native Serves Aboard Ralph Johnson
