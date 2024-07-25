3-71 Cavalry Regiment Inactivates at Fort Drum Amid Army Restructuring

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team commander, assumes command of the formation from Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Gardner, 3-71 CAV senior enlisted advisor, on Fort Drum, New York, July 26, 2024. Schardt and Garnder proceeded to relinquish each of the company’s guidons to signify the sacrifice of each company and the accomplishments they made. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. -- Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participated in the squadron's inactivation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, July 26, 2024. The unit was inactivated to restructure and modernize the U.S. Army’s fighting force as the military prepares for a future theater of war.



The inactivation ceremony served as a somber moment of remembrance and gratitude for the unit’s accomplishments and dedication to executing the mission. Following the inactivation ceremony, Soldiers will transfer to other units within the 10th Mountain Division, continuing to build the unit’s Alpine legacy or to other units across the U.S. Army.



Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, the commander of 3-71 CAV, addressed his troops with a sense of honor and reflection.



“Men and women of GHOST, as you walk off today's field, you should feel pride and gratitude. Be proud for the opportunity to add to the legacy of service that defines this regiment” said Schardt.

Originally established in 1941, as the 701st Tank Destroyer Battalion, the unit played a pivotal role in various successful World War II campaigns, including engagements in Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, Naples-Foggia, Anzio, Rome-Arno, the North Apennines, and the Po Valley. Throughout its history, the unit underwent several name redesignations ranging from the 327th Mechanized Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron in 1947, followed by the 327th Heavy Tank Battalion in 1949. By 1951, the unit evolved into the 701st Armored Infantry Battalion before eventually being detached from the 1st Armored Division. In 2004, the unit was reactivated as the 71st Cavalry Regiment and was subsequently assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.



“Going forward, I urge you to continue to share stories of your time in the squadron, both the commonplace and the courageous. Share our stories with your fellow veterans and our fellow citizens” said Schardt.



The unit has continued to serve as a consistent contributor to the Blue-Collar Division throughout the modern era, mobilizing to Afghanistan and Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, respectively.



Part of an inactivation ceremony is the casing of the unit's colors and relinquishment of command. These colors represented not only the heritage and history of the unit, but also the unity and loyalty of its Soldiers.



During the casing ceremony, the honorary colonel of 1st Brigade Combat Team, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mark O’Daniel, joined the Ghost command team with casing the colors representing Ghost troopers past and present.



“Today we gathered to mark a momentous occasion, the inactivation of the 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment. This ceremony is both a reflection on our past and a moment to honor the legacy that Ghost Squadron has built,” said Col. Daniel Kearney, brigade commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.



Schardt offered a final salute to Kearney, who returned the gesture before delivering the final command, which marked the end of the ceremony with a bittersweet farewell.