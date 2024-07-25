20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health’s Entomology Control

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – When Shaw Air Force Base requires a weekly entomology inspection, the 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health clinic is there to get the job done.



The public health clinic ensures the well-being of service members, their families, and the greater Sumter community by conducting routine assessments such as disease prevention and control, environmental health inspections, occupational health screenings and medical readiness health assessments.



Every three years, public health establishes an updated vector surveillance plan for Shaw’s medical entomology program, taking a crucial part in managing and controlling health risks caused by potentially disease-bearing, or ‘vector’ insects, an insect that can transmit diseases to other animals or humans, including ticks and mosquitos. These health risks can include diseases such as spotted fever rickettsiosis, Lyme disease, and West Nile virus.



Based on the vector surveillance plan schedule, public health technicians work outside to maintain and assess the environment through methods such as tick drags, dry ice traps and mosquito Gravid traps, all while looking out for certain vector insects.



The tick drag is a practical and effective approach for monitoring and collecting ticks in outdoor environments. To perform a tick drag, the public health technician walks slowly through 15 feet in length of grassy and bushy areas while trailing a cloth to capture insects for study. Typically, a light-colored cloth is utilized so the ticks are easily visible.



The tick drag has been effective in capturing vectors that carry spotted fever rickettsiosis and lyme disease in previous years.



When a disease is detected among the captured insects, public health technicians - following guidance from their major command - collaborate with local community experts to jointly share the information, maintaining open communication with the Sumter community and Shaw members.



“To me, it's more of another precaution to ensure everyone at Shaw stays safe," said Senior Airman Cielo Vargas, 20th OMRS public health technician. "When we catch these diseases, our mission is to disseminate that information in a timely manner to the public so they can take proper precautions. Knowledge is power."



The U.S. Air Force’s medical entomology programs along with public health technicians are essential to prevent pests and disease vectors of medical importance from adversely affecting mission-ready Airmen and their current and contingent military operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:22 Story ID: 477148 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health’s Entomology Control, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.