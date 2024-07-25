Nationwide Move 2024 concludes at Fort Eustis

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. – The ‘Nationwide Move’ (NWM), a national annual U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) exercise with the purpose of enhancing soldiers’ logistics management skills, concluded its final phase at Fort Eustis. NWM24 facilitated the movement of Army equipment from home stations to training events across the nation, reaffirming the installation’s capability in logistics operations.



The 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command began planning NWM24 eight months ago and has been executing the exercise over the past four months. This massive logistical operation saw over 30 USAR units unload cargo from 77 railcars, comprising 300 pieces of equipment. Soldiers then distributed the cargo to 27 East Coast USAR home stations from New York to Miami, Florida.



NWM24 had four distinct phases:



Phase 1: USAR home stations shipped cargo to Fort Knox, where soldiers prepared, staged and loaded it onto railcars bound for Barstow, California.



Phase 2: Upon arrival in Barstow, the soldiers unloaded and staged, where units picked up and utilized their equipment for various training purposes.



Phase 3: After the training events, soldiers received cargo from the units, prepared, staged and loaded again via rail operations, this time from Barstow to Fort Eustis, Virginia.



Phase 4: In the final phase, at Fort Eustis, soldiers unloaded and staged cargo, scheduled pickups, and loaded out the cargo via commercial line haul to the USAR home stations.



Troy T. Mara, 733d Logistics Readiness Squadron Army unit movement coordinator, highlighted the exercise’s benefits.



“The great training value is gained by the USAR installation,” said Mara. “The U.S. taxpayer benefitted from the cost efficiency of using rail to transport Army equipment from the east coast to California and back. The exercise reaffirmed the installation’s ability to provide superior support for rail and commercial line haul operations.”



NMW continues to be a vital exercise for maintaining the operational readiness and logistical efficiency of the USAR.

