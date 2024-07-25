US Army South, US Southern Command spearhead intelligence subject matter expert exchange in El Salvador

Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | Sgt. Rebecca DeBerry, an imagery analyst with the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)...... read more read more Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | Sgt. Rebecca DeBerry, an imagery analyst with the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) J2 GEOINT Operations Branch, and Capt. Porfirio Barcenas, an intel planner assigned to U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), provide instruction during the CENTAM Regional Enhanced Domain Awareness (EDA) subject matter expert exchange (SMEE), in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 8, 2024. The EDA SMEE was a collaborative event, led by USARSOUTH G2 and USSOUTHCOM J26, involving 11 service members representing military forces from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In an effort to bolster interoperability and operational capabilities, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) G2 and U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) J26 led the Central American (CENTAM) Regional Enhanced Domain Awareness (EDA) subject matter expert exchange (SMEE), in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 8-12.



“The EDA SMEE was a collaborative event involving 11 service members representing military forces from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras,” Chief Warrant Officer 4 James White, USARSOUTH senior geospatial intelligence advisor explained. “It aimed to enhance regional cooperation through improved information visualization and database processes.”



EDA is a comprehensive system that integrates various data sources and technologies to improve situational awareness and understanding of activities in a specific domain.



This platform offers capabilities such as persistent coverage through automated alerting, notifications, and warnings, effectively mitigating traditional intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance blind spots by sharing real-time data within and across the Department of Defense components, interagency partners, and academia – all utilizing open-source data.



"EDA is a program that involves advanced sensors, data analytics, and communication systems to provide real-time information and intelligence for better decision-making and operational effectiveness," explained Armando Drain, a geospatial engineer with the USSOUTHCOM J26 Enhanced Domain Awareness section.



USSOUTHCOM leverages its Enhanced Domain Awareness system to facilitate coordination between partner nations on a common platform.



"EDA plays a key role in enabling multi-domain operations,” Drain added. "EDA enables the secure sharing and collaboration of personal identifiable information and customer account information in near real-time."



The SMEE aimed to enhance capabilities and partnerships by improving interoperability and streamlining information sharing.



The EDA SMEE successfully fostered collaboration that addresses common challenges and enhances operational effectiveness. The purpose of the exchange was to strengthen regional cooperation by enhancing USSOUTHCOM and USARSOUTH collective domain awareness capabilities through collaborative expertise exchange and strategic partnerships with partner nations.



"This has enabled us within the partner nations to effectively identify emerging threats," said Col. Carlos Gustavo Soto Montes, Honduran army deputy director for intelligence. “I believe this is a critical opportunity to enhance incorporation for personnel in my country, ensuring they can effectively leverage the resources provided by the EDA."



White stated that the EDA SMEE marks a significant step forward in regional security cooperation, ensuring that partner nations are well-equipped to handle future challenges with improved coordination and shared resources.



"We are honored to contribute to this collaboration with USARSOUTH and USSOUTHCOM J2 EDA for this security cooperation operations engagement,” he said. “This exchange not only strengthens our partnerships with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras but also enhances our collective endeavors to safeguard security and stability along our shared borders."