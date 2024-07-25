Jesse Pennington, Buffalo District engineer ready to tackle a new career

Photo By Andre Hampton | Jesse Pennington, recent graduate from The University of Akron, rugby player, and new...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Jesse Pennington, recent graduate from The University of Akron, rugby player, and new civil engineer joins the Buffalo District working out of the Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, July 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

Starting a new career and moving to a new city after graduating from college can be a scary and daunting step for anyone to take.



Recent University of Akron graduate, Jesse Pennington, is ready to move forward with a confidence and strength that will help her handle anything the engineering world brings.



Jesse took a few moments to speak with us about her journey to the Buffalo District and a little about her sports career.



Q: Where are you from?



Jesse: I was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Q: What academic program did you study at your university/college?



Jesse: While I was at The University of Akron, go Zips, I majored in Civil Engineering with a minor in Geology. I was also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers before I graduated in May.



Q: How did you find out about the position with USACE?



Jesse: During my last semester of college, one of my professors asked a small group of students if any of us were interested in pursuing a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I let her know I was interested, and she got me in contact with Matt Snyder from the Cleveland Resident Office, who filled me in on the details of the position.



Q: What motivated you to take the position with the Buffalo District?



Jesse: One of my initial attractions to this position was the reputation the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had regarding environmental projects. After speaking further with Matt, it sounded like I would enjoy both the work environment and the various projects.



Q: What are your goals in your new position?



Jesse: I am excited to further explore my engineering interests and make visible differences in all the communities I am working for.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Jesse: I’m looking forward to my professional growth as an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers! I’m also looking forward to getting back on the rugby field playing for Akron Women’s Rugby once I get settled in my new role.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts people first and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of Buffalo and Cleveland, the Great Lakes region, and the Nation. Our jobs offer great benefits, including health insurance, education, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



Start your next career move and see what jobs are currently available with USACE on USAJobs.



Network with the Buffalo District on LinkedIn and learn more by visiting our website.



Contact us at dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil to discuss positions.