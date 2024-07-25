Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jesse Pennington, Buffalo District engineer ready to tackle a new career

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Jesse Pennington, recent graduate from The University of Akron, rugby player, and new civil engineer joins the Buffalo District working out of the Cleveland Resident Office, Cleveland, Ohio, July 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:16
