Becoming an SFS augmentee, exchanging cameras for tactical batons

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – To be honest, I wasn’t looking forward to going to augmentee training. I’m not made for Security Forces, hence why it wasn't on my dream list of jobs when joining the Air Force. Of course it’s an important Air Force Specialty Code, but I signed up to be a Public Affairs Specialist. I like creating art and being challenged on a creative level. One of my greatest “weapons” I get to use on a day-to-day basis is my camera, so just imagine the absolute confusion and minor concern I had on my face when I was told that I would be an augmentee for Security Forces.



This training opportunity pulls junior enlisted Airmen out of their usual jobs and comfort zones and introduces them to a whole new world with a whole new mission. Although I was out of my element, I soon realized how important the information being taught is, especially for someone outside of the Security Forces career field.



I’m aware that I’m not really the “handcuff a suspect and carry a tactical baton” type of girl, which caused me to feel like a fish out of water before I even made it to the first day of training.



I’ve taken the course twice now, and both times consisted of going through PowerPoints for the first day. Although it may sound a bit underwhelming, I genuinely appreciated visually seeing and reading about what I was about to do and what my job as an augmentees entails.



Some of the specific things that were taught on the first day were the rules and regulations of Security Forces defenders, how to talk on the radio, the right way to use and defend yourself with tactical batons, how to search someone after handcuffing them, the correct formations to be in when clearing rooms and several other skills pertinent to being a defender.



What I had initially viewed as a ‘Death by PowerPoint’ situation slowly but surely became an appreciation for the job.



Those slides really set the tone for me about the importance behind the job of our base defenders. It kind of made me bite my tongue, in a sense, because it showed me how I truly had such a surface-level understanding of the training I was attending.



The second day was when I was able to put everything I learned to the test.



During my most recent participation, this day included practice in a virtual reality simulator where I had to react to certain hostile environments. I held a fake weapon and the goal was to de-escalate the situation without using unnecessary force or lethality.



Some of these scenarios dealt with simulated domestic violence cases, others were suicidal ideations. I was expected to use voice commands and interact with the suspects that appeared on large screens set up in front of me. It was extremely immersive, which made the entire class feel like a group of real-life defenders trying to catch bad guys. Our instructor was there, giving us feedback on improvements to make when we encounter the next scenario.



This was also the day where the offer of being tased was put on the table. I’ve never wanted to go back to writing articles for a living so badly as when I initially heard about getting tased. I didn’t fully understand why that option would be on the table in the first place, it just seemed like a cruel joke to play on augmentees.



Despite my hesitation, I ended up volunteering to get shocked with electrical currents. Looking back at that experience, I can see why that portion would be included in the course. From my understanding, it’s the same reason why actual Security Forces get pepper sprayed or tased during their technical training school. It is for them to gain an edge and learn how to defend against it, should the Security Forces defender be attacked.



These were just a couple of the intriguing weapons Security Forces personnel use to incapacitate suspects and prevent further aggression.



The third day was when we were supposed to go to a separate location to practice how to safely clear a room with our weapons, while also using the correct formation. This was implemented to see if a trainee is capable of detecting a threat and responding accordingly to that threat. To be honest, though, most of us just wanted the chance to shoot with the paintball-like ammunition.



Unfortunately, the usual shoot house location was under construction, so my class and I weren’t able to go. Instead, the training occurred in the building where our classroom was located. That building had offices and we cleared out the rooms with weapons that weren’t loaded.



There were simulated hostile forces set up in some of the rooms, and it was fun practicing the corrective measures needed to be taken when coming across those situations.



When I started this course, I fell into the trap of feeling like fulfilling a position like this was unnecessary. As if the training was just a way to get out of work and getting activated as an augmentee was just a way to be forced to participate in a career field I didn't ask for.



That's when it’s important to keep different perspectives in mind, something I would encourage anyone and everyone to do in situations like this one.

I could have decided to stick with the negative mindset I had before, but opted to see the training for what it really is.



It was an opportunity to assist with critical manpower to support wartime and peacetime contingencies, base exercises and emergency situations. It’s an opportunity to branch out of one’s comfort zone in an effort to support the mission of the base as well as assist with the installation’s security.



All that being said, this entire experience has taught me to keep an open mind and look at the bigger picture and new challenges. I find this important because mindsets are everything and having the wrong mindset could've prevented me from fully immersing myself in the training. I’d like to offer the advice to anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, whether it’s becoming an augmentee themselves or being tasked with something they really don’t want to do - go in with an open mind. Don’t automatically assume the worst, and see what you can learn from the opportunities that come your way.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:46 Story ID: 477088 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Becoming an SFS augmentee, exchanging cameras for tactical batons, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.