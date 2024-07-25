Becoming an SFS augmentee, exchanging cameras for tactical batons

52nd Fighter Wing Airmen use their tactical batons at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2024. The use of the baton was a part of a Security Forces augmentee training, a course which instills fundamentals and crucial information required to be a base defender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

