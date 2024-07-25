52nd Fighter Wing Airmen use their tactical batons at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2024. The use of the baton was a part of a Security Forces augmentee training, a course which instills fundamentals and crucial information required to be a base defender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8551909
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-HO957-1108
|Resolution:
|5491x3653
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Becoming an SFS augmentee, exchanging cameras for tactical batons, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Becoming an SFS augmentee, exchanging cameras for tactical batons
Spangdahlem Air Base