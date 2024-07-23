One ‘strike’ saved a child's life

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – A burst of color painted the walls, with the distinct clattering sound of bowling balls knocking down white pins. A child quickly rushed over to his mother and nearby Senior Airman Malachi Ward, 51st Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, the child’s face was lit with concern. The mother and Ward rushed to the scene, where the younger sibling appeared to be choking.



Ward was at the right place at the perfect time: Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2024.



“We were bowling with a family that had three kids, and their oldest son came up to me and said that his brother was choking,” explained Ward, who performed the Heimlich maneuver and unlodged the obstruction in the child’s throat. “I didn't second guess what I was doing. I was relieved that I was able to help avoid a dire situation.”



A new father himself, Ward related to the family as a father of a 3-month-old son waiting for him in Florida.



“Now that I am a dad myself, I would hope someone else could help in the same way if it were my child,” remarked Ward. “I feel like everyone should have the basic medical knowledge. We train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Red Cross classes: it seems repetitive but when you are in that situation, you have to understand how to use those skills effectively.”



Ward's passion for fitness and outdoor activities led to his interest in being a physical training leader. His skills were originally used to assist his shop with staying in shape. Now, his PTL training gave him the competence to resolve the situation quickly. He believes every service member should continuously practice Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, TCCC, and first aid skills.



“Seeing where having proper training has led me is humbling,” said Ward. “It's shown me that one action can make a deeper impact regardless of what you think.”



His pursuit of personal and professional development motivates Ward to excel at bowling and as a fuel laboratory technician, where he focuses on loading an aircraft with safe fuel quality for the 51st Fighter Wing mission.



“The days are hard, long, and tedious, I’ve seen some cool aircraft that I normally would not get to see,” said Ward, a participant of the Osan AB intramural bowling team. “Going out and bowling is a nice break from just being in my mind, and it’s not overly competitive.”



Ward was recognized as Mustang of the Week on July 26, 2024, for his life-saving deed and humility. He adds that his wife and family are especially proud of him, and are impressed by his efforts every day.



“They were all proud of me for what I did,” Ward said happily. “They’ve been proud of me for just putting this uniform on in the morning and coming to work.”



As a father in the U.S. Air Force, he reflected on his own experiences so far, providing words of wisdom to his son.



“Do what interests you, regardless of the opinion of others,” echoed Ward. “Because not everyone is going to support your choice, but what makes you happy is what will further your enrichment in life.”

