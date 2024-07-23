Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One ‘strike’ saved a child's life [Image 2 of 2]

    One ‘strike’ saved a child's life

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Ward, 51st Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, poses for a photo for earning the title Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2024. Ward was competing in a bowling game when he saved a child from choking on March 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8551605
    VIRIN: 240723-F-BD538-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One ‘strike’ saved a child's life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One ‘strike’ saved a child's life
    One ‘strike’ saved a child's life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One &lsquo;strike&rsquo; saved a child's life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    hero
    Air Force
    Feature
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download