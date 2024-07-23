U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Ward, 51st Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, poses for a photo for earning the title Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2024. Ward was competing in a bowling game when he saved a child from choking on March 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
One 'strike' saved a child's life
