Walter Reed Director, leaders recognize military medical officers for emergency, lifesaving care

Courtesy Photo | Army Capt. Mark DeJesus (left), an Emergency Department registered nurse, is recognized and congratulated by Walter Reed Director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin (right) and the rest of the Walter Reed Board of Directors during a BoD meeting on July 16. DeJesus is credited with providing life-saving care to an infant left in a vehicle parked off base on June 30 when temperatures were in the 90s.

Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, awarded command coins to Army Maj. (Dr.) Carlie Cerne and Army Capt. Mark DeJesus during a meeting of the hospital’s board of directors on July 16 for the emergency and lifesaving care Cerne and DeJesus provided on a recent medevac and off base respectively.



Cerne, an infectious disease physician, is credited with “displaying outstanding and commendable service while assigned as the accompanying physician on a recent Congressional Member Delegation (CODEL) trip. “She managed an in-flight emergency, navigated an international medical system, and initiated and arranged OCONUS (outside the continental United States) medevac of a U.S. official to [Walter Reed],” stated Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Sara Robinson, service chief of Infectious Diseases at Walter Reed.



“The outstanding care she provided was delivered with professionalism and expertise despite many challenges,” Robinson shared. “Major Cerne’s clinical expertise and leadership reflected her dedication and skill as a leader of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Army medicine,” she added.



DeJesus, an Emergency Department registered nurse, provided life-saving care to an infant left in a vehicle parked off base on June 30. The vehicle was parked in a shopping lot in Kensington, Maryland, about four miles from Walter Reed.



“With an outside temperature of 93 degrees, an estimated internal cab temperature of 115 degrees, an estimated 30 minutes that the infant was in the vehicle, and [emergency responders not yet on the scene], Captain DeJesus took control as the first medical professional on-site,” shared Army Capt. Andrew Marsh, also a nurse in the Emergency Department at Walter Reed.



“[DeJesus] assessed the child and determined the infant was in distress,” Marsh continued. “He removed restrictive clothing from the infant, soaking the baby’s onesies in cool water to help safely bring down the child’s temperature. He continued to monitor the infant until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene.”



“Captain DeJesus’ medical knowledge, situational awareness, and willingness to step up and assist with a community emergency provided the infant with the best chance of survival and good outcome,” Marsh added.