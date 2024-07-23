Walter Reed Director, leaders recognize military medical officers for emergency, lifesaving care

Army Capt. Mark DeJesus (left), an Emergency Department registered nurse, is recognized and congratulated by Walter Reed Director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin (right) and the rest of the Walter Reed Board of Directors during a BoD meeting on July 16. DeJesus is credited with providing life-saving care to an infant left in a vehicle parked off base on June 30 when temperatures were in the 90s.

