Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

Machinist's Mate 1st Class Alan Esquivelrubio, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, is the port operations departmental leading petty officer.

“I am the lead dockmaster,” he said. “I lead 32 Sailors and 7 local nationals in the daily operation and maintenance of 13 small craft and $3.8 million in waterfront and oil spill response equipment.”



Esquivelrubio, from El Paso, Texas, joined the Navy in Spring of 2018. His first command was the USS Bataan based in Norfolk, Virginia. He arrived to NAVSTA Rota in July of 2022.



Esquivelrubio considers driving small boats on a daily basis his favorite thing about his job.



His collateral duties include lead dockmaster, lead shore installation management basic boat coxswain (SIMBBC) instructor, and lead sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) victim advocate.



Esquivelrubio loves being stationed at NAVSTA Rota because he is able to experience Spanish culture through his local national coworkers as well as going out in town.



“My favorite thing about Spain is the culture,” he said. “Being a Spanish speaker I am able to have full conversations with locals and learn about their culture without a language barrier.”



In his free time, Esquivelrubio enjoys spending time with his three children, traveling, and showing his children the rich culture of Spain.



“Being born and raised in Mexico, I have always had a love for Spanish music and culture.”



