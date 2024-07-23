Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

    Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | 240717-N-NC885-1024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 17, 2024) Machinist's Mate 1st...... read more read more

    SPAIN

    07.25.2024

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Machinist's Mate 1st Class Alan Esquivelrubio, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, is the port operations departmental leading petty officer.
    “I am the lead dockmaster,” he said. “I lead 32 Sailors and 7 local nationals in the daily operation and maintenance of 13 small craft and $3.8 million in waterfront and oil spill response equipment.”

    Esquivelrubio, from El Paso, Texas, joined the Navy in Spring of 2018. His first command was the USS Bataan based in Norfolk, Virginia. He arrived to NAVSTA Rota in July of 2022.

    Esquivelrubio considers driving small boats on a daily basis his favorite thing about his job.

    His collateral duties include lead dockmaster, lead shore installation management basic boat coxswain (SIMBBC) instructor, and lead sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) victim advocate.

    Esquivelrubio loves being stationed at NAVSTA Rota because he is able to experience Spanish culture through his local national coworkers as well as going out in town.

    “My favorite thing about Spain is the culture,” he said. “Being a Spanish speaker I am able to have full conversations with locals and learn about their culture without a language barrier.”

    In his free time, Esquivelrubio enjoys spending time with his three children, traveling, and showing his children the rich culture of Spain.

    “Being born and raised in Mexico, I have always had a love for Spanish music and culture.”

    As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 08:46
    Story ID: 476991
    Location: ES
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    Naval Station Rota
    Machinist's Mate
    Team Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download