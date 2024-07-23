Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240717-N-NC885-1024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 17, 2024) Machinist's Mate 1st Class Alan Esquivelrubio, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations departmental leading petty officer, poses for a photo at the Rota harbor, July 17, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024
    Photo ID: 8549374
    VIRIN: 240717-N-NC885-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Port Operations
    Naval Station Rota
    Machinist's Mate
    Team Rota

