Team Rota: MM1 Alan Esquivelrubio

240717-N-NC885-1024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 17, 2024) Machinist's Mate 1st Class Alan Esquivelrubio, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations departmental leading petty officer, poses for a photo at the Rota harbor, July 17, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

