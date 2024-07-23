Fort Peck Dam resuming normal operations following flow test

Photo By Eileen Williamson | Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power...... read more read more Photo By Eileen Williamson | Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power house surge tanks to the right; the interpretive center on the left side of the embankment; and in the distance, at the top of the photo is the state fish hatchery. see less | View Image Page

OMAHA, Neb. --

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam, will be ending earlier than expected.



The 2024 flow test from Fort Peck Dam was the first in a series of test flows intended to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion.



The 2024 flow test was comprised of the following:



An attraction flow, which began April 26 and continued through early May, and was intended to encourage Pallid Sturgeon to enter that reach of the Missouri River.

A retention flow of release rates lower than the attraction flow and designed to keep the fish in the designated river reach.

Then, a second spawning peak release took place in late June and early July, intended encourage spawning.

Finally a drift flow would occur to allow larval sturgeon to develop.

Test flows were intended to determine (1) if alternative water management scenarios from Fort Peck would improve conditions for the Pallid Sturgeon, and (2) to identify the potential impacts of alternative management scenarios.



Through the course of the test flows, extensive monitoring of several Pallid Sturgeon took place but, there was no indication of any spawning.



“Because there was no spawning there is no need for a drift flow, therefore the test flows will end and Fort Peck Dam operations will begin what would be normal releases for this time of year, had there been no test,” said John Remus chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.



Beginning as soon as possible releases from Fort peck Dam will be increased from an average daily flow of 8,000 cfs to an average daily flow of 9,000 cfs.



As per the 2023-2024 Annual Operating Plan these flow rates will be maintained until the middle of September. Although the 2024 test flow is ending early, monitoring will continue as planned.



Interested parties can continue to provide information through a web-based application that can be found at https://hydroviz.ca/fort-peck-feedback.



"We appreciate the participation and feedback during our weekly calls and are aware of the hot and dry conditions eastern Montana is experiencing," said Remus.



"We understand these conditions create a need to irrigate. While it is possible that the slightly higher releases may provide some relief or reliabilty for irrigators' access to the water, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does not provide and cannot guarantee access to the water. There is and will be sufficient water in the river for all water supply needs."



