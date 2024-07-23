Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar

Naval Air Station Lemoore held a ribbon cutting ceremony July 23 to celebrate Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest’s completion of a new aircraft hangar module.



NAS Lemoore is home to the Navy’s Joint Strike Fighter Wing. Hangar 6 will support the installation’s mission by expanding operational capability as Navy squadrons transition to the new F-35C aircraft.



“The addition to the existing Hangar 6 will double the Navy’s F-35C Fleet capacity at NAS Lemoore, supporting the future growth of Joint Strike Fighter Wing and the Navy’s ability in providing additional fifth generation aircraft and capabilities to the nation’s deployable Carrier Air Wings,” said Capt. Barrett “Farva” Smith, Commander, Joint Stright Fighter Wing.



The new hangar module integrated the existing 110,000 square foot building that was completed in 2021 with a new 110,000 square foot facility. The hangar now supports a combined 49 aircraft parking positions, 20 aircraft maintenance bays, and four squadrons.



The project also enhanced NAS Lemoore’s’ flight operations capabilities providing 800,000 square feet of parking aprons, four aircraft refueling stations, a new taxiway, and infrastructure to support utilities and grounding associated with the Aircraft Protection Equipment System.



Hangar 6 was built by Harper Construction, who were awarded a contract for the work on Aug. 31, 2021. Construction cost $117 million and it took three years to complete the facility.



“The NAVFAC team successfully mitigated COVID-19 manufacturing delays and material shortages to meet the mission need date,” said Lt. Matthew Lindsay, NAVFAC Southwest Construction Manager, NAS Lemoore. “The team worked diligently with the tenant command, and major equipment suppliers to reduce time to delivery on mechanical and electrical equipment needed to complete the project on time and within budget.”



About NAVFAC Southwest

NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

