Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar

    Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Sarah Thrasher 

    NAS Lemoore

    Ribbon Cutting completed by (l to r): Capt. Barrett “Farva” Smith, Commander, Joint Strike Fighter Wing, Capt. Shawn “DIM” O’Connor, Commander, Naval Air Station Lemoore,
    Jeff Harper, President, Harper Construction Company, and Ron Harper, Founder, Harper Construction Company

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:46
    Photo ID: 8548457
    VIRIN: 240723-D-YI807-5730
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 200.62 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar, by Sarah Thrasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download